News & Insights

Personal Finance

New Model Portfolios Deepen Client Relations

July 28, 2024 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

New Model Portfolios Deepen Client Relations

Leading the industry, WisdomTree, Inc. launched its Portfolio Solutions program to better support RIAs and wealth management firms. This program aims to help advisory firms customize client portfolios and embrace model portfolios, offering significant time efficiencies.

 

The platform offers a range of services, including examining current model portfolios, stress-testing assets, and providing CIO-managed model portfolios. Additionally, advisors can collaborate with WisdomTree’s team for trading, rebalancing, and tax optimization tasks.

 

The program helps advisors allocate more time to client-facing activities and improve their overall service. WisdomTree has also expanded its Portfolio Solutions team with the strategic hire of Samuel Rines, a Macro Strategist, to provide geopolitically risk-aware portfolios.

Finsum: These technologies allow advisors to deepen their relationships with clients by freeing up time and understanding interests.

  • models
  • model portfolios
  • client anxiety

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.