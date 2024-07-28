New Model Portfolios Deepen Client Relations

Leading the industry, WisdomTree, Inc. launched its Portfolio Solutions program to better support RIAs and wealth management firms. This program aims to help advisory firms customize client portfolios and embrace model portfolios, offering significant time efficiencies.

The platform offers a range of services, including examining current model portfolios, stress-testing assets, and providing CIO-managed model portfolios. Additionally, advisors can collaborate with WisdomTree’s team for trading, rebalancing, and tax optimization tasks.

The program helps advisors allocate more time to client-facing activities and improve their overall service. WisdomTree has also expanded its Portfolio Solutions team with the strategic hire of Samuel Rines, a Macro Strategist, to provide geopolitically risk-aware portfolios.

Finsum: These technologies allow advisors to deepen their relationships with clients by freeing up time and understanding interests.

models

model portfolios

client anxiety

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.