New ‘Mario Party’ tops Japan sales charts in October, GI.biz reports

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) “Super Mario Party Jamboree” debuted in first place on Japan’s sales charts last month, selling over 227,500 units in the country within its first two weeks of availability, Gamesindustry.biz’s Sophie McEvoy reports, citing data from Famitsu. The game performed better than “Mario Party Superstars,” the prior game in the series, which moved 245,000 units within the same period following its launch on October 29, 2021, the author notes. Other top-sellers for the month in Japan were Sega’s (SGAMY) “Metaphor: ReFantazio,” Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom,” Bandai Namco’s (NCBDY) “Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero,” Konami’s (KONMY) “Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025,” and Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven.”

