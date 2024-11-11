New ‘Mario & Luigi’ debuts in third place in U.K. boxed sales, GI.biz says

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) latest switch game “Mario & Luigi: Brothership” finished in third place in the U.K. boxed charts in its debut week, with launch sales 23% lower than last year’s “Super Mario RPG” remake and 29% lower than the recent “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” remake that released earlier this year, Gamesindustry.biz’s Christopher Dring reports. The Fly notes that “Mario & Luigi” as a subseries is a turn-based role-playing game, similar to “Mario RPG” and the “Paper Mario” franchise.

