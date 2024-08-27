New Income ETFs from Amplify

Amplify ETFs has launched the Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO), further expanding its suite of income-focused funds. QDVO aims to deliver high total returns by strategically investing at least 80% of its assets in growth-oriented U.S. equities, while also generating high monthly income through an opportunistic covered call writing strategy.
This approach targets around 4-6% income from option premiums and up to 2% from dividends. QDVO is designed to complement Amplify's other successful ETFs, DIVO and IDVO, offering a diversified strategy for optimizing portfolios in various market conditions.
The ETF seeks to provide investors with a balanced approach to growth and income, making it an attractive option for those looking to enhance their portfolios.
Finsum: Pairing income with an active ETF might make the most sense as we head into the final bout with inflation in the fall.
- income ETF
- fixed income
- ETFs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.