New Income ETFs from Amplify

August 27, 2024 — 05:39 am EDT

Amplify ETFs has launched the Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF (QDVO), further expanding its suite of income-focused funds. QDVO aims to deliver high total returns by strategically investing at least 80% of its assets in growth-oriented U.S. equities, while also generating high monthly income through an opportunistic covered call writing strategy. 

 

This approach targets around 4-6% income from option premiums and up to 2% from dividends. QDVO is designed to complement Amplify's other successful ETFs, DIVO and IDVO, offering a diversified strategy for optimizing portfolios in various market conditions. 

 

The ETF seeks to provide investors with a balanced approach to growth and income, making it an attractive option for those looking to enhance their portfolios.

Finsum: Pairing income with an active ETF might make the most sense as we head into the final bout with inflation in the fall.

