New Huo Technology Enters Agreement with Top Value

October 22, 2024 — 12:14 am EDT

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1611) has released an update.

New Huo Technology Holdings Limited has entered a quantitative arbitrage service agreement with Top Value, a digital asset management platform. The service fee was negotiated to be 20%, reflecting competitive market rates. Top Value, established in 2021, manages funds totaling $50 million, demonstrating its growing influence in the digital asset sector.

