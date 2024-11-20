New Hope Corporation’s Impressive 2024 Financial Performance

New Hope Corporation Limited (AU:NHC) has released an update.

New Hope Corporation Limited has reported strong financial results for 2024, achieving the third highest earnings in the company’s history, thanks to robust thermal coal prices and consistent operational performance. The company declared fully franked dividends of 39 cents per share, reflecting a 12.6% gross dividend yield. New Hope remains optimistic about future growth, leveraging its low-cost operations and high-quality assets to capitalize on the favorable outlook for the thermal coal sector.

