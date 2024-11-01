New Found Gold’s Promising Extraction Results at Queensway

New Found Gold (TSE:NFG) has released an update.

New Found Gold Corp. has reported successful Phase II metallurgical test results at their Queensway Project, with gold extraction rates reaching 97% from the Iceberg and Iceberg East zones. This high recovery rate was achieved using gravity separation and carbon-in-leach methods, signaling promising prospects for the project’s future development.

