New Found Gold Unveils Promising New Discoveries

October 31, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

New Found Gold (TSE:NFG) has released an update.

New Found Gold Corp has announced significant high-grade gold discoveries at its Queensway Project, unveiling promising results from deep diamond drilling at the “Golden Dome” zone. The findings highlight the potential of the area, with notable gold intercepts suggesting a larger mineralized network. The company is expanding its drilling efforts to further explore and define these promising zones.

