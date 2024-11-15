New Found Gold Expands Queensway Project Exploration

New Found Gold (TSE:NFG) has released an update.

New Found Gold Corp. has filed a technical report for its Queensway Gold Project, highlighting significant expansions and new exploration activities. The company has acquired full interest in the Kingsway Property and additional claims, enhancing its exploration capabilities. With robust funding and an extensive drilling program underway, New Found Gold is poised for further discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:NFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.