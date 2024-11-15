News & Insights

Stocks
NFGC

New Found Gold Expands Queensway Project Exploration

November 15, 2024 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Found Gold (TSE:NFG) has released an update.

New Found Gold Corp. has filed a technical report for its Queensway Gold Project, highlighting significant expansions and new exploration activities. The company has acquired full interest in the Kingsway Property and additional claims, enhancing its exploration capabilities. With robust funding and an extensive drilling program underway, New Found Gold is poised for further discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:NFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.