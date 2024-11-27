New Evidence on SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Valve Set to Boost EW Stock

Edwards Lifesciences EW has announced one-year, real-world data on its SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve at the PCR London Valves 2024. These data add to the extensive body of evidence on the company’s SAPIEN valve platform, backed by multiple years of follow-up and more than 10 years of clinical experience with the RESILIA tissue.

The latest development should bolster Edwards’ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Surgical Structural Heart groups. The findings were simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions.

EW Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement on Nov. 25, EW shares edged up 1.5%, finishing at $71.55 yesterday. Edwards is focused on positioning TAVR for long-term growth. In addition to introducing unique next-gen technologies, the company continues to lead several global initiatives, reaching more patients through patient awareness, activation and access and enhancing physician training and support programs. Hence, we expect the latest development to boost the market sentiment toward EW stock.

Edwards currently has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.61% compares favorably to the industry’s -5.78% yield. It has delivered an earnings beat of 0.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More on Edwards’ New Findings

An analysis of data from more than 9,000 propensity-matched patients in the STS/ACC TVT Registry 1 revealed that those who received Edwards’ newest generation SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve have experienced outstanding one-year outcomes. These results have continuously surpassed recipients of the earlier generation SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra valves. Patients receiving the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve experienced extremely low mortality, low rates of reintervention, larger effective orifice areas, lower echo-derived gradients across all valve sizes and no paravalvular leak in 84.4% of cases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Patients in the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve cohort, who had an average STS score of 3.6 and average age of 77, experienced meaningful quality of life benefits with a clinically significant average 31-point increase in KCCQ 2 score and one-day length of hospital stay with 93% discharged to their homes.

EW’s Prospects in the TAVR Market

Per a research report, the global TAVR market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.2% by 2030.

The market growth is majorly driven by the rising prevalence of aortic valve stenosis, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the expanding geriatric population. Innovations in valve design, imaging techniques, and catheter technologies have improved the safety, efficacy and accessibility of TAVR. With growing clinical evidence supporting its safety and efficacy, TAVR procedures are gaining traction.

More Updates From Edwards

At the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference last month, the company presented new data providing compelling evidence about TAVR, particularly for patients without symptoms but suffering from severe aortic stenosis. Additionally, new evidence was presented on Edwards’ portfolio of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid repair and replacement therapies, reinforcing the strength of the company’s innovations beyond TAVR.

EW Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of EW have gained 6.7% compared to the industry’s growth of 16.2%.

EW’s Zacks Rank and Top MedTech Stocks

Edwards currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra PEN, Haemonetics HAE and Globus Medical GMED, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Penumbra’s shares have risen 5.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have jumped 8.1% to $2.79 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.

Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have jumped 0.4% to $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 8.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.8%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.

Estimates for Globus Medical’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 3.9%% to $2.95 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 88.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.1% rise. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.65%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.69%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.