New Century Group HK Secures New HK$23M Loan Deal

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (HK:0234) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited, through its subsidiary ETC Finance, has entered into a new loan agreement providing a mortgage loan of HK$23 million to a customer, backed by property in Pok Fu Lam. This transaction, categorized as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its percentage ratios, aligns with the company’s previous loan agreement with the same borrower, effectively refinancing the previous loan without cash outflow.

For further insights into HK:0234 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.