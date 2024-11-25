News & Insights

New Century Group HK Secures New HK$23M Loan Deal

November 25, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited (HK:0234) has released an update.

New Century Group Hong Kong Limited, through its subsidiary ETC Finance, has entered into a new loan agreement providing a mortgage loan of HK$23 million to a customer, backed by property in Pok Fu Lam. This transaction, categorized as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its percentage ratios, aligns with the company’s previous loan agreement with the same borrower, effectively refinancing the previous loan without cash outflow.

