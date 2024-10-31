News & Insights

New ‘Call of Duty’ broke records for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, GI.biz says

October 31, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

During the company’s quarterlyearnings call Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella said thtat the release of Activision’s “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” which both marks the first new “Call of Duty” game released since Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard and the first “Call of Duty” title to release on Game Pass day one, broke records for day one players and Game Pass subscribers, Gamesindustry.biz’s Sophie McEvoy reports. “For players who play through Game Pass, the subscription revenue is recognised over time,” said CFO Amy Hood. “The game requires an online connection to play so even for players who purchase the standalone game, revenue recognition will also occur ratably over time.” The game also saw unit sales on PlayStation (SONY) and Steam rise by 60% year-over-year, the author notes.

