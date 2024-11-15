News & Insights

New Break Resources Completes Private Placement Financing

November 15, 2024

New Break Resources Ltd. (TSE:NBRK) has released an update.

New Break Resources Ltd. has successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing, raising $457,950 for exploration activities at its Moray gold project. The offering included the issuance of 6,106,000 units, each comprising one common share and one warrant, allowing investors to purchase additional shares at a future date. The company also announced the creation of a new Control Person with significant ownership in the company.

