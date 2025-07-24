New Analyst Forecast: $WFRD Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFRD. David Anderson from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for WFRD.

$WFRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFRD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WFRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $70.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 James Rollyson from Raymond James set a target price of $69.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Kurt Hallead from Benchmark set a target price of $125.0 on 02/07/2025

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051 .

. DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,425 shares for an estimated $1,311,468 .

. DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740 .

. ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711 .

. NEAL P GOLDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $504,528 and 0 sales.

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

