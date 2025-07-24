New Analyst Forecast: $WFRD Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WFRD. David Anderson from Barclays set a price target of 73.0 for WFRD.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WFRD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WFRD forecast page.
$WFRD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFRD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WFRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 07/24/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $70.0 on 05/13/2025
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $62.0 on 04/24/2025
- James Rollyson from Raymond James set a target price of $69.0 on 04/24/2025
- Kurt Hallead from Benchmark set a target price of $125.0 on 02/07/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $WFRD Data Alerts
Sign Up
$WFRD Insider Trading Activity
$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051.
- DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,425 shares for an estimated $1,311,468.
- DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740.
- ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711.
- NEAL P GOLDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 12,000 shares for an estimated $504,528 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,218,978 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,826,271
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,466,134 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,511,475
- FMR LLC removed 1,462,414 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,312,269
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,290,244 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,092,566
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,197,099 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,104,651
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 952,967 shares (+2488.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,031,382
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 894,636 shares (+429.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,907,757
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.