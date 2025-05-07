New Analyst Forecast: $WEN Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $WEN. Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a price target of 15.0 for WEN.

$WEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WEN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $WEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 03/07/2025

$WEN Insider Trading Activity

$WEN insiders have traded $WEN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABIGAIL E. PRINGLE (President, U.S.) sold 136,819 shares for an estimated $1,752,172

MICH J MATHEWS-SPRADLIN sold 24,462 shares for an estimated $496,089

$WEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $WEN stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

