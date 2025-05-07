Stocks
VRTX

New Analyst Forecast: $VRTX Given $442.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRTX. Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a price target of 442.0 for VRTX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VRTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRTX forecast page.

$VRTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VRTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $442.0 on 05/06/2025
  • An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $535.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $545.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $460.0 on 01/30/2025
  • Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $456.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $400.0 on 12/19/2024
  • Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 12/09/2024

$VRTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRTX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VRTX Insider Trading Activity

$VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RESHMA KEWALRAMANI (CEO & President) sold 15,198 shares for an estimated $7,826,970
  • DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,939 shares for an estimated $6,405,364.
  • OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,854 shares for an estimated $3,844,667.
  • EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,164 shares for an estimated $2,912,812.
  • JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $2,332,768.
  • CHARLES F JR WAGNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,298 shares for an estimated $1,649,000
  • KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,931 shares for an estimated $1,363,231.
  • SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 400 shares for an estimated $202,344

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 753 institutional investors add shares of $VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 761 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.