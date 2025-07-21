New Analyst Forecast: $VRNS Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNS. Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a price target of 51.0 for VRNS.
$VRNS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 07/21/2025
- Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 07/14/2025
- Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 06/10/2025
- Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/07/2025
- Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 04/28/2025
- Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025
$VRNS Insider Trading Activity
$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000
$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,391,617 shares (-60.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,290,907
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,373,919 shares (+134.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,575,023
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,152,687 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,626,189
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,084,651 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,874,132
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,065,635 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,104,935
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,003,524 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,592,545
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 893,200 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,129,940
