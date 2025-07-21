New Analyst Forecast: $VRNS Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VRNS. Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a price target of 51.0 for VRNS.

$VRNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRNS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $VRNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $51.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $45.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

$VRNS Insider Trading Activity

$VRNS insiders have traded $VRNS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEN BOSCH FRED VAN sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

$VRNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $VRNS stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

