New Analyst Forecast: $VKTX Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VKTX. David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 38.0 for VKTX.
$VKTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VKTX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VKTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/24/2025
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $102.0 on 06/25/2025
- Joon Lee from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025
- Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $104.0 on 04/28/2025
- Michael Ulz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $102.0 on 04/24/2025
- Richard Law from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 04/08/2025
- George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $102.0 on 02/13/2025
$VKTX Insider Trading Activity
$VKTX insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) sold 26,889 shares for an estimated $747,632
- MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,266 shares for an estimated $118,472
- GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,266 shares for an estimated $118,428
- SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN purchased 1,240 shares for an estimated $29,942
$VKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $VKTX stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,466,101 shares (-32.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,006,339
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,357,241 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,777,370
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 968,959 shares (+44.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,400,359
- STATE STREET CORP removed 870,072 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,012,238
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 788,179 shares (+91.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,034,522
- INVESCO LTD. removed 787,865 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,026,939
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 684,343 shares (+55.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,526,883
