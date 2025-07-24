New Analyst Forecast: $VKTX Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VKTX. David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a price target of 38.0 for VKTX.

$VKTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VKTX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $VKTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $102.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Joon Lee from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $104.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Ulz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $102.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Richard Law from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $102.0 on 02/13/2025

$VKTX Insider Trading Activity

$VKTX insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) sold 26,889 shares for an estimated $747,632

MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 4,266 shares for an estimated $118,472

GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,266 shares for an estimated $118,428

SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN purchased 1,240 shares for an estimated $29,942

$VKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $VKTX stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

