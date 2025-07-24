New Analyst Forecast: $VBTX Given $39.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VBTX. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 39.0 for VBTX.

$VBTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VBTX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VBTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $39.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $37.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $34.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $28.0 on 04/02/2025

$VBTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $VBTX stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

