New Analyst Forecast: $UCB Given $36.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UCB. Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a price target of 36.0 for UCB.

$UCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UCB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $36.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Catherine Mealor from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Russell Gunther from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 04/23/2025
  • David Bishop from Hovde Group set a target price of $32.0 on 03/20/2025
$UCB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170.
  • SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742
  • RICHARD BRADSHAW (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,985.
  • KENNETH L DANIELS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,616

