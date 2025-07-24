New Analyst Forecast: $TZOO Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TZOO. Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a price target of 17.0 for TZOO.
$TZOO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TZOO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TZOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $17.0 on 07/24/2025
- Edward Woo from Ascendiant Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/30/2025
$TZOO Insider Trading Activity
$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 352,500 shares for an estimated $4,898,607.
- HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $61,680
$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 231,790 shares (+299.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,159,297
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 133,981 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,826,161
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 131,746 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,795,697
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 75,451 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,028,397
- TRUFFLE HOUND CAPITAL, LLC removed 60,000 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $817,800
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 57,217 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $779,867
- WINTON GROUP LTD added 38,854 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $529,580
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.