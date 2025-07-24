New Analyst Forecast: $TZOO Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TZOO. Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a price target of 17.0 for TZOO.

$TZOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TZOO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TZOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Sholl from Barrington Research set a target price of $17.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Edward Woo from Ascendiant Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/30/2025

$TZOO Insider Trading Activity

$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 352,500 shares for an estimated $4,898,607 .

. HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $61,680

$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.