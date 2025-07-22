New Analyst Forecast: $TWI Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWI. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 12.0 for TWI.
We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWI. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 12.0 for TWI.
$TWI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $12.0 on 07/22/2025
- Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 03/20/2025
$TWI Insider Trading Activity
$TWI insiders have traded $TWI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD M JR CASHIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 276,348 shares for an estimated $2,855,486.
- ANTHONY EHELI (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $231,000
$TWI Hedge Fund Activity
$TWI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $TWI stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,059,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,055,387
- TOWLE & CO added 1,483,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,444,584
- EVR RESEARCH LP added 1,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,229,000
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 838,902 shares (+1059.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,038,387
- 1060 CAPITAL, LLC added 540,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,536,045
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 410,905 shares (+161.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,447,492
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 340,342 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,855,469
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
