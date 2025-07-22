New Analyst Forecast: $TWI Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWI. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 12.0 for TWI.

$TWI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $12.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 03/20/2025

$TWI Insider Trading Activity

$TWI insiders have traded $TWI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD M JR CASHIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 276,348 shares for an estimated $2,855,486 .

. ANTHONY EHELI (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

$TWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $TWI stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

