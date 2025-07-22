Stocks
TWI

New Analyst Forecast: $TWI Given $12.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TWI. Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a price target of 12.0 for TWI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TWI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TWI forecast page.

$TWI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TWI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TWI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Shlisky from DA Davidson set a target price of $12.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 03/20/2025
$TWI Insider Trading Activity

$TWI insiders have traded $TWI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD M JR CASHIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 276,348 shares for an estimated $2,855,486.
  • ANTHONY EHELI (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $231,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $TWI stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,059,045 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,055,387
  • TOWLE & CO added 1,483,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,444,584
  • EVR RESEARCH LP added 1,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,229,000
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 838,902 shares (+1059.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,038,387
  • 1060 CAPITAL, LLC added 540,649 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,536,045
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 410,905 shares (+161.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,447,492
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 340,342 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,855,469

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

