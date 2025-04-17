New Analyst Forecast: $TMHC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TMHC. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $TMHC.

$TMHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMHC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/25/2024

$TMHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMHC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $55.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $72.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $84.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $85.0 on 10/25/2024

$TMHC Insider Trading Activity

$TMHC insiders have traded $TMHC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H LYON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,322,599 .

. DARRELL SHERMAN (EVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 95,190 shares for an estimated $6,697,529 .

. DAVID C MERRITT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,402 shares for an estimated $153,685 .

. JOSEPH TERRACCIANO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,537 shares for an estimated $93,372

$TMHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $TMHC stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

