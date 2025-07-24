New Analyst Forecast: $T Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $T. Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a price target of 33.0 for T.
We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $T. Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a price target of 33.0 for T.
$T Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sebastiano Petti from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/24/2025
- Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 07/16/2025
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $25.0 on 07/15/2025
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $31.0 on 07/10/2025
- Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 07/07/2025
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $31.0 on 06/18/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $34.0 on 04/29/2025
$T Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $T stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $50,000 on 06/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$T Insider Trading Activity
$T insiders have traded $T stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANDERS S SABRINA (SVP-ChiefActngOfcr&Controller) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $41,347
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$T Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,376 institutional investors add shares of $T stock to their portfolio, and 1,276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 181,988,858 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,266,757,550
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 45,406,575 shares (+86.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,284,097,941
- FMR LLC added 28,127,783 shares (+62.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $795,453,703
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 25,143,946 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $711,070,792
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 20,913,754 shares (+884.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $591,440,963
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 20,355,252 shares (+1022.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $575,646,526
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 17,177,874 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $485,790,276
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
