New Analyst Forecast: $SVV Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SVV. An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 9.0 for SVV.

$SVV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SVV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $9.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 11/08/2024

$SVV Insider Trading Activity

$SVV insiders have traded $SVV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK T. WALSH (Chief Executive Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $592,014

RICHARD A. MEDWAY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 45,700 shares for an estimated $474,326 .

. JUBRAN N. TANIOUS (President & COO) has made 1 purchase buying 42 shares for an estimated $399 and 1 sale selling 7,889 shares for an estimated $81,300 .

and 1 sale selling 7,889 shares for an estimated . T. CHARLES HUNSINGER (Chief Information Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $43,500

$SVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $SVV stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

