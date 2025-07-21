New Analyst Forecast: $STX Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STX. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 155.0 for STX.
$STX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $STX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $155.0 on 07/21/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $160.0 on 07/17/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $167.0 on 07/14/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from B of A Securities set a target price of $165.0 on 07/14/2025
- Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $170.0 on 07/11/2025
- Toshiya Hari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $170.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025
$STX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$STX Insider Trading Activity
$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 184,347 shares for an estimated $21,933,429.
- BAN SENG TEH (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 86,569 shares for an estimated $10,783,332.
- GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 51,834 shares for an estimated $6,087,785.
- MICHAEL R CANNON sold 24,190 shares for an estimated $2,878,646
- STEPHANIE TILENIUS sold 2,693 shares for an estimated $344,801
- YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $87,757
$STX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 376 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 6,733,601 shares (+358.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $572,019,404
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,161,191 shares (+12.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,593,175
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 1,785,196 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,652,400
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,581,102 shares (+337.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,314,614
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,490,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,575,500
- DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE LLC removed 1,344,599 shares (-86.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,223,685
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,343,743 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,150,967
