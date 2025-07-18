New Analyst Forecast: $SNOW Given $260.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNOW. Joe Goodwin from JMP Securities set a price target of 260.0 for SNOW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNOW forecast page.

$SNOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 36 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Goodwin from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $261.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $262.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 An analyst from CICC set a target price of $225.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $250.0 on 06/06/2025

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/17, 06/06 and 0 sales.

on 06/17, 06/06 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/23, 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales.

on 05/23, 03/03, 02/26, 02/13, 02/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 166 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 166 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 2,251,823 shares for an estimated $487,351,892 .

. MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $131,106,401 .

. MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 202,964 shares for an estimated $37,045,035 .

. BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 189,676 shares for an estimated $35,465,355 .

. CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 98,491 shares for an estimated $18,216,131 .

. MARK GARRETT sold 67,000 shares for an estimated $13,331,660

JEREMY BURTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,900 shares for an estimated $8,377,552 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 25,564 shares for an estimated $4,597,155 .

. EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,170 shares for an estimated $1,887,862 .

. TERESA BRIGGS sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $249,530

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 636 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.