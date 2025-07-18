Stocks
SNOW

New Analyst Forecast: $SNOW Given $260.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNOW. Joe Goodwin from JMP Securities set a price target of 260.0 for SNOW.

$SNOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNOW recently. We have seen 36 analysts offer price targets for $SNOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joe Goodwin from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $261.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $262.0 on 06/24/2025
  • An analyst from CICC set a target price of $225.0 on 06/20/2025
  • Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $250.0 on 06/06/2025

$SNOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SNOW Insider Trading Activity

$SNOW insiders have traded $SNOW stock on the open market 166 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 166 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRANK SLOOTMAN has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 2,251,823 shares for an estimated $487,351,892.
  • MICHAEL SCARPELLI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 700,000 shares for an estimated $131,106,401.
  • MICHAEL L SPEISER has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 202,964 shares for an estimated $37,045,035.
  • BENOIT DAGEVILLE (President of Products) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 189,676 shares for an estimated $35,465,355.
  • CHRISTIAN KLEINERMAN (EVP, Product Management) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 98,491 shares for an estimated $18,216,131.
  • MARK GARRETT sold 67,000 shares for an estimated $13,331,660
  • JEREMY BURTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,900 shares for an estimated $8,377,552.
  • CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM DEGNAN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 25,564 shares for an estimated $4,597,155.
  • EMILY HO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,170 shares for an estimated $1,887,862.
  • TERESA BRIGGS sold 1,146 shares for an estimated $249,530

$SNOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 636 institutional investors add shares of $SNOW stock to their portfolio, and 494 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

