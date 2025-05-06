New Analyst Forecast: $SLF Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLF. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SLF.
$SLF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
$SLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $SLF stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC removed 3,516,280 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,656,055
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 3,464,639 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,591,678
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,034,143 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,046,045
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA removed 1,533,469 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,996,050
- FIL LTD removed 1,521,247 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,270,796
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,288,545 shares (+2071.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,462,260
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,265,439 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,091,150
