New Analyst Forecast: $SGI Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SGI. Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a price target of 90.0 for SGI.

$SGI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SGI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bradley Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $90.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $77.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $57.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $67.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 02/21/2025

$SGI Insider Trading Activity

$SGI insiders have traded $SGI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MONTGOMERY (EVP Global Business Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,793 shares for an estimated $7,053,389 .

. H CLIFFORD III BUSTER (CEO, North America) sold 22,092 shares for an estimated $1,453,543

EVELYN S DILSAVER sold 1,748 shares for an estimated $105,194

