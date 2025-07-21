New Analyst Forecast: $SFNC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SFNC.

$SFNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

$SFNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFNC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SFNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/21/2025

Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 04/21/2025

$SFNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $SFNC stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.