New Analyst Forecast: $SFNC Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SFNC.
$SFNC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
$SFNC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SFNC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SFNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/21/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $25.0 on 04/21/2025
$SFNC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $SFNC stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 1,899,407 shares (+119.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,994,825
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,104,008 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,665,284
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 893,298 shares (+1179.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,339,407
- INVESCO LTD. added 887,603 shares (+140.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,222,489
- STATE STREET CORP removed 558,649 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,469,063
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 510,221 shares (+362.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,474,837
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 498,906 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,242,540
