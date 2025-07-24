New Analyst Forecast: $SAIC Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAIC. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 110.0 for SAIC.

$SAIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $130.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $137.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $111.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $140.0 on 04/15/2025

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TONI TOWNES-WHITLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $223,332 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRABU NATARAJAN (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $219,098

VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 597 shares for an estimated $64,984

MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 500 shares for an estimated $55,290

JAMES REAGAN purchased 450 shares for an estimated $50,446

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) purchased 360 shares for an estimated $39,459

CAROLYN B HANDLON purchased 230 shares for an estimated $25,284

GARTH GRAHAM purchased 215 shares for an estimated $25,101

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $21,377 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HILARY HAGEMAN (EVP General Counsel, Secretary) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $10,974

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

