New Analyst Forecast: $SAIA Given $335.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAIA. Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a price target of 335.0 for SAIA.

$SAIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $335.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $277.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $310.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Market Perform from BMO Capital set a target price of $285.0 on 04/25/2025

$SAIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$SAIA Insider Trading Activity

$SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592 .

. RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291 .

. PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $394,496 .

. MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064

KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000

DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684

$SAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

