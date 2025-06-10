New Analyst Forecast: $SAIA Given $335.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAIA. Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a price target of 335.0 for SAIA.
$SAIA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SAIA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $297.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephanie Moore from Jefferies set a target price of $335.0 on 06/10/2025
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $277.0 on 04/28/2025
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $310.0 on 04/28/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/25/2025
- Market Perform from BMO Capital set a target price of $285.0 on 04/25/2025
$SAIA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SAIA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$SAIA Insider Trading Activity
$SAIA insiders have traded $SAIA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK J III HOLZGREFE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,534 shares for an estimated $3,671,592.
- RAYMOND R RAMU (Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,980 shares for an estimated $823,291.
- PATRICK D SUGAR (EVP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 799 shares for an estimated $394,496.
- MATTHEW J BATTEH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 700 shares for an estimated $350,064
- KELLY W BENTON (VP & CAO) sold 460 shares for an estimated $230,000
- DONNA E EPPS sold 350 shares for an estimated $173,684
$SAIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $SAIA stock to their portfolio, and 278 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 509,876 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,165,970
- NORGES BANK removed 378,659 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,566,266
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 336,046 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,424,553
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 315,514 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,250,057
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 288,746 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,896,514
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 197,858 shares (-27.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,137,520
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 195,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,415,947
