New Analyst Forecast: $SABS Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SABS. Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 9.0 for SABS.

$SABS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SABS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SABS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025

$SABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SABS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

