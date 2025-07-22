Stocks
SABS

New Analyst Forecast: $SABS Given $9.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SABS. Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 9.0 for SABS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SABS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SABS forecast page.

$SABS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SABS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SABS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $SABS Data Alerts


Sign Up

$SABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SABS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SABS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.