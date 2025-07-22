New Analyst Forecast: $SABS Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SABS. Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 9.0 for SABS.
$SABS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SABS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SABS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Emily Bodnar from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/15/2025
$SABS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SABS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 459,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $624,468
- HB WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 263,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $461,916
- DIADEMA PARTNERS LP removed 30,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,800
- SILVER OAK SECURITIES, INCORPORATED removed 20,188 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $35,429
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 16,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,514
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 13,060 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,761
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 10,030 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,640
