New Analyst Forecast: $S Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $S. Rosenblatt gave a rating of 'Buy' for $S.

$S Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $S in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/29/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

$S Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $S recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $S in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $24.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $24.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $25.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Casey Ryan from WestPark Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 05/29/2025

$S Insider Trading Activity

$S insiders have traded $S stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $S stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER WEINGARTEN (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 697,170 shares for an estimated $14,063,274 .

. RIC SMITH (President, Prod Tech & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 159,016 shares for an estimated $3,106,361 .

. KEENAN MICHAEL CONDER (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,722 shares for an estimated $433,716 .

. ROBIN TOMASELLO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,870 shares for an estimated $263,872 .

. BARBARA A LARSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,172 shares for an estimated $201,100

$S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $S stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

