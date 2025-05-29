New Analyst Forecast: $RWAY Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RWAY. Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a price target of 9.5 for RWAY.
$RWAY Insider Trading Activity
$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GROWTH HOLDINGS LLC OCM sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $10,350,000
- R DAVID SPRENG (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,340
$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 899,127 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,305,964
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 495,100 shares (+259.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,124,285
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 439,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,551,112
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 288,817 shares (-65.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,989,255
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 266,072 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,753,845
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 253,693 shares (+123.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,625,722
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 223,421 shares (+360.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,312,407
