New Analyst Forecast: $RWAY Given $9.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RWAY. Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a price target of 9.5 for RWAY.

$RWAY Insider Trading Activity

$RWAY insiders have traded $RWAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RWAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROWTH HOLDINGS LLC OCM sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $10,350,000

R DAVID SPRENG (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,340

$RWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $RWAY stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

