New Analyst Forecast: $RRR Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RRR. Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a price target of 65.0 for RRR.
$RRR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RRR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $RRR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $65.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 07/18/2025
- Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $57.0 on 07/18/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $67.0 on 07/16/2025
- Stephanie Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $49.0 on 07/11/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $62.0 on 06/23/2025
- Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $59.0 on 06/02/2025
$RRR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $RRR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,049,080 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,498,599
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,020,278 shares (+1288.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,249,456
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 605,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,282,046
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 467,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,254,267
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 432,042 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,737,661
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 423,834 shares (+460.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,381,680
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 421,723 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,290,126
