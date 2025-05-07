New Analyst Forecast: $RHP Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHP. Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a price target of 110.0 for RHP.

$RHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Charles Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $136.0 on 11/18/2024

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640

ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

