New Analyst Forecast: $RHP Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHP. Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a price target of 110.0 for RHP.
$RHP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Kornreich from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 12/09/2024
- Charles Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $136.0 on 11/18/2024
$RHP Insider Trading Activity
$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 15,040 shares for an estimated $1,562,668 and 0 sales.
- FAZAL F MERCHANT sold 1,269 shares for an estimated $144,640
- ALVIN L JR BOWLES sold 473 shares for an estimated $45,896
$RHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,170,436 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,344,667
- HAMLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 624,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,142,174
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 454,922 shares (+946.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,466,561
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC removed 306,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,935,865
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 293,403 shares (+343.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,613,669
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 274,252 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,615,453
- ADELANTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 269,623 shares (+340.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,132,463
