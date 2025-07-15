New Analyst Forecast: $RHP Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHP. James Feldman from Wells Fargo set a price target of 108.0 for RHP.
$RHP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- James Feldman from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/15/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $117.0 on 06/23/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 05/30/2025
- Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $120.0 on 04/28/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 04/09/2025
$RHP Insider Trading Activity
$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 16,587 shares for an estimated $1,612,715 and 0 sales.
- ALVIN L JR BOWLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,773 shares for an estimated $174,609.
$RHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,170,436 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,344,667
- STATE STREET CORP added 817,071 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,712,972
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 645,677 shares (+3099.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,040,704
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 622,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,891,499
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 603,936 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,223,907
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 601,011 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,956,445
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 378,750 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,632,900
