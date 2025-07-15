New Analyst Forecast: $RHP Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RHP. James Feldman from Wells Fargo set a price target of 108.0 for RHP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RHP forecast page.

$RHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RHP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $RHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $117.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Feldman from Wells Fargo set a target price of $108.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $117.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $120.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $120.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 04/09/2025

$RHP Insider Trading Activity

$RHP insiders have traded $RHP stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLIN V REED (Exec. Chairman of the Board) has made 2 purchases buying 16,587 shares for an estimated $1,612,715 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALVIN L JR BOWLES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,773 shares for an estimated $174,609.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $RHP stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.