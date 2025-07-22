New Analyst Forecast: $RBLX Given $135.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RBLX. Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a price target of 135.0 for RBLX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RBLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RBLX forecast page.

$RBLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBLX recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $RBLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Cory Carpenter from JP Morgan set a target price of $125.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $123.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $124.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $116.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Martin Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 06/12/2025

$RBLX Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $RBLX Data Alerts

$RBLX insiders have traded $RBLX stock on the open market 209 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 209 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BASZUCKI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 89 sales selling 8,070,446 shares for an estimated $674,374,927 .

. GREGORY BASZUCKI has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,194,650 shares for an estimated $83,043,247 .

. MANUEL BRONSTEIN (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 340,645 shares for an estimated $25,839,782 .

. MARK REINSTRA (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 275,809 shares for an estimated $24,350,706 .

. MICHAEL GUTHRIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 321,936 shares for an estimated $22,169,243 .

. ANTHONY P LEE has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 251,750 shares for an estimated $21,473,200 .

. CHRISTOPHER CARVALHO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 116,866 shares for an estimated $10,204,101 .

. MATTHEW D KAUFMAN (Chief Safety Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 63,021 shares for an estimated $5,397,838 .

. ARVIND CHAKRAVARTHY (Chief People & Systems Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,118 shares for an estimated $4,179,713 .

. AMY MARIE RAWLINGS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,477 shares for an estimated $3,037,157.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RBLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $RBLX stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.