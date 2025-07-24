New Analyst Forecast: $PSN Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSN. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 90.0 for PSN.

$PSN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $82.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/03/2025

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

