New Analyst Forecast: $PSN Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PSN. Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a price target of 90.0 for PSN.
$PSN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PSN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 07/24/2025
- Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $82.0 on 07/16/2025
- Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 07/08/2025
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 07/02/2025
- Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 06/24/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $80.0 on 06/04/2025
- Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 06/03/2025
$PSN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,647,373 shares (+1941.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,540,955
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,450,953 shares (-70.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,910,927
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,109,689 shares (+332.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,704,685
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 863,622 shares (+56.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,135,058
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 680,311 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,281,214
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 570,446 shares (+113.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,776,107
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 561,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,232,915
