New Analyst Forecast: $PRO Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRO. Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a price target of 22.0 for PRO.
$PRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025
- Ron Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 12/05/2024
$PRO Insider Trading Activity
$PRO insiders have traded $PRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT WILLIAM COOK (Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $149,200
- LELAND JOURDAN sold 2,360 shares for an estimated $55,247
$PRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PRO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,345,256 shares (+334.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,541,821
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,069,141 shares (+340.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,478,336
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 701,192 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,398,176
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC removed 487,925 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,714,833
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 314,718 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,911,207
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 314,410 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,904,443
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 283,749 shares (-53.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,231,128
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.