New Analyst Forecast: $PRO Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRO. Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a price target of 22.0 for PRO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PRO forecast page.

$PRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Celino from KeyBanc set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Ron Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $30.0 on 12/05/2024

$PRO Insider Trading Activity

$PRO insiders have traded $PRO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT WILLIAM COOK (Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $149,200

LELAND JOURDAN sold 2,360 shares for an estimated $55,247

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PRO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.