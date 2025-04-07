New Analyst Forecast: $PRA Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PRA. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $PRA.
$PRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PRA stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 621,935 shares (+2655.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,894,985
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 511,979 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,145,585
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 465,979 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,413,725
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 331,224 shares (+92.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,269,773
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 211,226 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,360,605
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 176,889 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,814,303
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 168,892 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,687,071
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.