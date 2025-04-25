New Analyst Forecast: $PG Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PG. Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 180.0 for PG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PG forecast page.
$PG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 04/25/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025
- Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $174.0 on 12/05/2024
- Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $167.0 on 11/22/2024
$PG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/18, 11/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PG Insider Trading Activity
$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217.
- MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029
- BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 12,800 shares for an estimated $2,210,972
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,716 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,678 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 12,751,276 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,137,751,421
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,428,898 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $742,504,749
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,300,953 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $721,054,770
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,928,244 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $658,570,106
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,014,470 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $505,375,895
- BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH added 2,973,757 shares (+1195.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $498,550,361
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,846,560 shares (+62.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $477,225,784
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.