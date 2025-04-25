New Analyst Forecast: $PG Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PG. Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 180.0 for PG.

$PG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Kaumil Gajrawala from Jefferies set a target price of $174.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $167.0 on 11/22/2024

$PG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PG stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PG Insider Trading Activity

$PG insiders have traded $PG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY A COOMBE (CEO - Grooming) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,847 shares for an estimated $17,773,217 .

. MARC S. PRITCHARD (Chief Brand Officer) sold 90,450 shares for an estimated $14,819,029

BALAJI PURUSHOTHAMAN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 12,800 shares for an estimated $2,210,972

$PG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,716 institutional investors add shares of $PG stock to their portfolio, and 1,678 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

