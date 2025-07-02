New Analyst Forecast: $PDCC Given $19.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $PDCC. An analyst from Industrial Alliance Securities set a price target of 19.5 for PDCC.

$PDCC Insider Trading Activity

$PDCC insiders have traded $PDCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OF WISCONSIN FOUNDATION UNIVERSITY sold 200 shares for an estimated $4,000

