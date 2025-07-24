New Analyst Forecast: $OTLY Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OTLY. Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a price target of 16.0 for OTLY.
$OTLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTLY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OTLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 05/05/2025
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $32.0 on 03/24/2025
$OTLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $OTLY stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,988,909 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,550,975
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 395,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,890,576
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 353,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,475,956
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 107,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,054,680
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 107,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,054,375
- UBS GROUP AG removed 105,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,038,775
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 71,673 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $704,545
