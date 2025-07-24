New Analyst Forecast: $ORLY Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORLY. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 105.0 for ORLY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORLY forecast page.

$ORLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ORLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.165.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $106.67 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $96.33 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Tristan Thomas-Martin from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 04/25/2025

$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ORLY Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ORLY Insider Trading Activity

$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578 .

. ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447

LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213 .

. CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842

RAMON PARISES ODEMS (SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,720,900

JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480

CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197

TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,524 shares for an estimated $2,022,017

BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900

MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500

MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410

ANDREA WEISS sold 248 shares for an estimated $325,184

JOHN RAYMOND MURPHY sold 200 shares for an estimated $275,800

SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610

NAJERA JOSE A MONTELLANO (SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 19 shares for an estimated $25,686

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 668 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 715 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.