New Analyst Forecast: $ORLY Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ORLY. Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a price target of 105.0 for ORLY.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ORLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ORLY forecast page.
$ORLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ORLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.165.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 07/24/2025
- Christopher Horvers from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 07/21/2025
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $98.0 on 07/02/2025
- Seth Sigman from Barclays set a target price of $86.0 on 04/28/2025
- Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $106.67 on 04/25/2025
- David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $96.33 on 04/25/2025
- Tristan Thomas-Martin from BMO Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 04/25/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $ORLY Data Alerts
Sign Up
$ORLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORLY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ORLY Insider Trading Activity
$ORLY insiders have traded $ORLY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY L HENSLEE (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $11,879,578.
- ROBERT ALLEN DUMAS (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,670,447
- LAWRENCE P OREILLY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $5,886,213.
- CHARLES FRANCIS ROGERS (FORMER SVP OF PRO SALES & OPS) sold 3,459 shares for an estimated $4,618,842
- RAMON PARISES ODEMS (SVP NORTHEAST STORE OPS &SALES) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $2,720,900
- JASON LEE TARRANT (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold 1,992 shares for an estimated $2,667,480
- CHRISTOPHER ANDREW MANCINI (SVP OF STORE OPERATIONS) sold 1,557 shares for an estimated $2,108,197
- TAMARA F. CONN (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 1,524 shares for an estimated $2,022,017
- BRAD W BECKHAM (CEO) sold 833 shares for an estimated $1,082,900
- MARK JOSEPH MERZ (SVP OF INTERNATIONAL) sold 500 shares for an estimated $662,500
- MARIA SASTRE sold 248 shares for an estimated $326,410
- ANDREA WEISS sold 248 shares for an estimated $325,184
- JOHN RAYMOND MURPHY sold 200 shares for an estimated $275,800
- SHARI LYNNE REAVES (SVP OF HR AND TRAINING) sold 86 shares for an estimated $115,610
- NAJERA JOSE A MONTELLANO (SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 19 shares for an estimated $25,686
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 668 institutional investors add shares of $ORLY stock to their portfolio, and 715 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 27,312,593 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,461,684,007
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 4,300,179 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $387,575,133
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 518,492 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $46,731,683
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 503,542 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $721,364,198
- UMB BANK, N.A. removed 433,776 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $39,096,230
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 330,964 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $474,132,407
- INVESCO LTD. removed 191,882 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,886,315
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.