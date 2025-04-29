New Analyst Forecast: $OBK Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OBK. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $OBK.

$OBK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

$OBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $OBK stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

