New Analyst Forecast: $OBK Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $OBK. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $OBK.
$OBK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OBK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
$OBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $OBK stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 452,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,076,941
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 195,293 shares (+156.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,501,303
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 187,218 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,232,487
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 123,449 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,109,617
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 115,219 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,835,640
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 110,056 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,663,764
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 69,241 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,305,032
