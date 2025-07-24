New Analyst Forecast: $NVR Given $7600.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVR. Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a price target of 7600.0 for NVR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVR forecast page.

$NVR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NVR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $7600.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $7900.0 on 04/23/2025

$NVR Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $NVR Data Alerts

$NVR insiders have traded $NVR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D ECKERT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 643 shares for an estimated $4,839,675.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $NVR stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.