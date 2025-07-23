New Analyst Forecast: $NOC Given $625.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOC. Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a price target of 625.0 for NOC.

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $571.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $565.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $625.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $650.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $650.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $542.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $571.0 on 04/23/2025

$NOC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $7,433,212 .

. ROBERT J. FLEMING (CVP and Pres. Space Systems) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,770,195

THOMAS H JONES (CVP & Pres Aeronautics Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,187 shares for an estimated $1,101,351 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. ROSHAN S ROEDER (CVP & Pres. Mission Systems) sold 991 shares for an estimated $485,590

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 949 shares for an estimated $426,658 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $96,456.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

