New Analyst Forecast: $NOA Given $24.5 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOA. Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 24.5 for NOA.

$NOA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $24.5 on 07/11/2025
  • Chris Thompson from CIBC set a target price of $36.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 01/22/2025

$NOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $NOA stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

