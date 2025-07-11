New Analyst Forecast: $NOA Given $24.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOA. Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 24.5 for NOA.
$NOA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $24.5 on 07/11/2025
- Chris Thompson from CIBC set a target price of $36.0 on 05/20/2025
- Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 01/22/2025
$NOA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $NOA stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. added 718,884 shares (+70.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,351,178
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 317,331 shares (+1036.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,010,656
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 253,493 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,002,654
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 218,998 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,457,978
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 202,048 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,190,337
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 172,848 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,729,269
- NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,368,500
