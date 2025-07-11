New Analyst Forecast: $NOA Given $24.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOA. Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 24.5 for NOA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOA forecast page.

$NOA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $24.5 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Chris Thompson from CIBC set a target price of $36.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Frederic Bastien from Raymond James set a target price of $40.0 on 01/22/2025

$NOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $NOA stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.